Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella at the Norton Center

Princes, princesses, and step-sisters alike will enjoy the Tony Award®-winning musical,Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Delighting audiences with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale, this lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations, and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! Be transported back to your childhood in this hilarious and romantic experience for anyone who's ever had a dream. February 25, Newlin Hall.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com