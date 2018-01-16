Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music

to Google Calendar - Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music - 2018-01-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music - 2018-01-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music - 2018-01-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music - 2018-01-16 19:00:00

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music

 January 16, 2018 – 7pm

THE HILLS ARE ALIVE! A brand-new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is coming to Owensboro. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award® winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and the title song. THE SOUND OF MUSIC enjoyed extraordinary success as a live television production when “The Sound of Music Live!” aired on NBC in December, 2013 and was seen by over 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

Info

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music - 2018-01-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music - 2018-01-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music - 2018-01-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Rodgers + Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music - 2018-01-16 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™