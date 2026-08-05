Rodgers, Hammerstein, and Hart at Carnegie Covington

The songs that built Broadway take center stage in an elegant evening celebrating three of musical theatre’s greatest songwriters. From soaring ballads to sparkling comedy numbers, experience the timeless music of Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, and Lorenz Hart. Featuring the signature artistry and intimacy that audiences have come to love, Queen City Cabaret offers a fresh perspective on the songs that defined the American musical.

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com