Rodney Atkins Concert at Preston Arts Center

to

Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and over 1 Billion career on-demand streams under his belt, Atkins is one of Country music’s most prominent artists. His Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned him a BMI “Million-Air” award.

For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music
