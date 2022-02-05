× Expand Henderson Area Arts Alliance Rodney Atkins

Rodney Atkins Concert at Preston Arts Center

With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and over 1 Billion career on-demand streams under his belt, Atkins is one of Country music’s most prominent artists. His Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned him a BMI “Million-Air” award.

For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org