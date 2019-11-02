Rodney Atkins at The Paramount Arts Center

After more than two decades in country music, it's hard to imagine that the Tennessee-born Atkins could still treasure the difficult moments and the arduous process of creating a song from the ground up. But he's just the kind of artist who loves the roots as much as the tree. With six No. 1 hits under his belt, four studio LP's and over 13 million units sold, Atkins is more invested than ever in making honest, authentic records that tell a story and showcase his unique place in the world.

