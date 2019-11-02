Rodney Atkins at The Paramount Arts Center
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
After more than two decades in country music, it's hard to imagine that the Tennessee-born Atkins could still treasure the difficult moments and the arduous process of creating a song from the ground up. But he's just the kind of artist who loves the roots as much as the tree. With six No. 1 hits under his belt, four studio LP's and over 13 million units sold, Atkins is more invested than ever in making honest, authentic records that tell a story and showcase his unique place in the world.
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com