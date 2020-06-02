Rodney Carrington at Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Rodney Carrington at Paramount Arts Center

 Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer who recorded eight major record label comedy albums, which have sold millions of copies. Rodney then released three new albums on his own record label called Laughter’s Good Records. An album of new songs and material entitled Laughter’s Good debuted at Number One on the Overall Comedy Charts. The same week, the re-release of Rodney Carrington Live, C’mon Laugh You Bastards debuted at Number Two on the Overall Comedy Charts. He then went back into the studio to record The Hits which also reached number one on the comedy charts.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
