Rodney Crowell Concert at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Rodney Crowell – Saturday, May 14, 2022, 7:30 p.m. ∙ Tickets: $35/$30 /$25 With more than 40 years of American roots music under his belt, Texas native RODNEY CROWELL is a two-time Grammy Award winner with five Number One hits of his own, six Americana Music Association Awards including their Lifetime Achievement For Songwriter Award and a legacy of songwriting excellence which has made him an icon among giants. With strong roots in country music, Crowell has written chart-topping hits for the likes of Emmylou Harris, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Keith Urban and more. But owing to the distinctly universal, literary quality of his writing, has also penned beloved songs for artists as diverse as Bob Seger, Etta James, the Grateful Dead, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett and countless others.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org