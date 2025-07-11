× Expand Caleb Buford for Market House Theatre The Most Excellent and Lamentable Tragedy of Romeo & Juliet

Romeo & Juliet at Market House Theatre

FREE ADMISSION | Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket

Shakespeare’s most iconic tale of love and loss returns with a sharp new edge. In a city fueled by rivalry and unrest, Romeo and Juliet are two teens who find connection in the unlikeliest of places. Their love is fierce, fast, and forbidden—and it sets off a chain reaction neither family can stop.

This fresh take on the classic tragedy blends poetic language with a modern sensibility, pulling the story out of the past and into the pulse of now. Market House Theatre’s Bard in the Yard production captures a first love and the heartbreaking cost of a world divided.

Romeo & Juliet runs July 11-13 in the MHT Courtyard Theatre (124 Market House Sq., Paducah). Performances begin at 7 p.m. nightly, rain or shine. Admission is free! Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org/production/romeo-juliet/