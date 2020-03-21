× Expand www.tatersalad.com Ron White

Ron White at the Louisville Palace

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White is a classic storyteller; relaying tales from his real life ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas, to sharing stories of his daily life, to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. Ron rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but since 2004 has established himself as a star in his own right. Over the past nine years he has been one of the top three grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America. During this time, all four of his comedy albums have charted #1 on the BillboardTM Comedy Charts. He is a three time Grammy-nominated comedian, and has sold over 10 million albums. (From tatersalad.com)

