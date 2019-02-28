Ronnie Milsap at Lexington Opera House

Enjoy a rare, intimate evening with Ronnie Milsap. One of the genre’s most consistent and enduring artists, Milsap emerged in the 1970s and went on to score 35 Billboard #1 country hits, win six Grammys and register major crossover hits on the Top 40, Adult Contemporary and even R&B Charts. Don’t miss Ronnie Milsap when he brings these award-winning songs to life and leaves the audience with a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the Legend in this up-close and personal setting.

