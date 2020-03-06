Room For Seconds by Village Players of Fort Thomas

The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Room For Seconds by Village Players of Fort Thomas

When Zen brings his new 24-and-a-half-year-old girlfriend home to meet his mother, a sauce made of strawberries sends her to the hospital, In the aftermath, his mother, his ex-girlfriend, and his father conspire to avoid legal culpability. Their efforts prove to be ineffective but humorous, revealing hidden motives and secrets, ultimately ending with the status quo safely intact. Directed by Will Lindsey.

    Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 8:00PM

    Sat Mar 7, 2020 | 8:00PM

    Sun Mar 8, 2020 | 3:00PM

    Thu Mar 12, 2020 | 8:00PM

    Fri Mar 13, 2020 | 8:00PM

    Sat Mar 14, 2020 | 8:00PM

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/

The Village Players of Fort Thomas 8 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Theater & Dance
859-781-3583
