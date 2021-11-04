Roots and Refuge Exhibit at the National Quilt Museum

On exhibit through March 22, 2022

The “Roots and Refuge” exhibit invites viewers to reflect on their own roots while examining intricate roots designs on quilts by textile artist Valerie C. White. The exhibit is currently on display in the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Ky. White expresses herself through dye, fabric markers, discharging agents, textile paint and wet materials to explore similarities between the roots of a tree and people’s roots, their familial system and things that are important to them. Please let us know if you are interested in featuring the “Roots and Refuge” exhibit or if you need any additional details about these quilts. Please see below for more information on the series and the artist.

White is a Denver-based artist that describes herself as, “first and foremost a storyteller.” For over 20 years she has been creating mixed media quilts, and for 25 years she was an art educator and guidance counselor in Washington, D.C. schools.

White features 25 quilts in “Roots and Refuge” that are a thought-provoking display of how roots, like people, are intertwined and connected. She also explores how roots are related to a person’s family system and how the strength of one’s roots manifests in their lives and affects their growth.

The National Quilt Museum, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, is the largest museum of its kind in the world. Now open with safety measures in place, the museum has announced its summer special exhibitions that will be on display in addition to the museum’s permanent collection of contemporary quilts.

For more information call (270) 442-8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org