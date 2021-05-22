Rosemont Garden Live at The Venue in Morehead
The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Kristofer Lee Bentley
The super talented and energetic Rosemont Garden will make take The Venue stage for the first time. The band consists of Stan Nickell, Zach Lafferty, Kris Bentley & Brandon May. Rosemont Gardens not got to play as much as they had planned due to the Pandemic, so are thrilled to help them get back out there.
Reserve Tickets at www.TheVenue109.com
https://www.facebook.com/rosemontgdn/videos/3062460880440937
For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com