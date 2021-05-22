× Expand Kristofer Lee Bentley Kristofer Lee Bentley

Rosemont Garden Live at The Venue in Morehead

The super talented and energetic Rosemont Garden will make take The Venue stage for the first time. The band consists of Stan Nickell, Zach Lafferty, Kris Bentley & Brandon May. Rosemont Gardens not got to play as much as they had planned due to the Pandemic, so are thrilled to help them get back out there.

Reserve Tickets at www.TheVenue109.com

For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com