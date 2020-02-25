× Expand Catholic Charities of Louisville Print Rouler 2020

Rouler 2020 Mardi Gras Event

Catholic Charities of Louisville invites you to celebrate Mardi Gras at the inaugural “Rouler” event on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25, at The Olmsted. Guests will enjoy an evening of casino games (blackjack, craps and roulette), New Orleans-style hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and two live bands. Attendees can also try their luck at bingo, the prize wheel or the raffle. Let the good times roll with us on Fat Tuesday, or as they say in Cajun French, “laissez les bon temps rouler!”

For more information visit bidpal.net/rouler