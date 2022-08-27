Round Up: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

Saddle up with Orchestra Kentucky for an evening of unforgettable movie and television themes from The Lone Ranger, Big Country, The Cowboys, High Noon, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, plus music from American master Ferde Grofe’s picturesque Grand Canyon Suite.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com