Round Up: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Round Up: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
Saddle up with Orchestra Kentucky for an evening of unforgettable movie and television themes from The Lone Ranger, Big Country, The Cowboys, High Noon, and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, plus music from American master Ferde Grofe’s picturesque Grand Canyon Suite.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music