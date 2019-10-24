Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly’s Hologram Tour at The Louisville Palace

Step into the future with some of the best music from the past! Don’t miss Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly’s performance at the Louisville Palace in the venue’s first ever hologram concert! The two Texans are hitting the stage once more, backed by live bands, live backing singers, and remastered original recordings of both artists, and they are making a stop at the Louisville Palace. Come hear classics like Orbison’s ”Pretty Woman” and ”In Dreams” or Holly’s ”Peggy Sue” live in concert for the first time in years. The Orbison Hologram made its debut in Europe in the spring of 2018 where the experience received raving reviews from fans and critics alike, thus leading to a string of shows throughout Europe and then North America. While the two never toured together, you can now see both rock & roll legends together for the first time!

Tickets range from $29.50 to $49.50

Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com