Receptions 1379 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018

Royal Princess Brunch at Receptions in Erlanger

Brunch with The Disney Princesses ✨ A Royal Invitation! ✨ Treat your little Princess to an unforgettable brunch with the Disney Princesses this Princess Day! Join our Royal Princess Brunch on November 16, 2025, and create memories that will last a lifetime. Watch their faces light up as they meet and interact with their favorite princesses, sing and dance in a grand celebration, and pose for photos with royalty. This is an experience fit for a princess!

For more information call 8597462700 or visit receptionsinc.com/royal-princess-brunch/

Kids & Family
8597462700
