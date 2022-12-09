Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical at SKyPAC

to

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical at SKyPAC

 The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
270-904-1880
to
Google Calendar - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical at SKyPAC - 2022-12-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical at SKyPAC - 2022-12-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical at SKyPAC - 2022-12-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical at SKyPAC - 2022-12-09 19:30:00 ical