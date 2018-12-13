Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

The original television classic comes to life!

For 50 years, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer® has delighted television audiences of all ages, and now he soars off the screen and onto the stage “in a show that will go down in history...as a SMASHING HIT!” (Dallas Examiner). Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer®, The Musical, produced by Wishing Star Productions, “is a happy and fast-moving family show with clever puppets, bright costumes and an enthusiastic and playful cast of singers 

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
