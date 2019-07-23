Rules and Play 2019 at Living Arts and Science Center

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

Rules and Play 2019 is a unique exhibition of interactive installation art created by programmers, artists, and game developers. Organized by the game development collaborative group RunJumpDev, a non-profit organization focused on the development of independent computer games in Kentucky, Rules and Play 2019 will showcase submitted works of interactivity selected by RunJumpDev members. This collaboration between RunJumpDev and the LASC will feature unusual hybrid works that are one part installation and one part computer game.

Through September 6

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

859.252.5222

RunJumpDev.org

For more information call (859) 252-5222 or visit lasclex.org