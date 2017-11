Run Santa Run 5K Reindeer Trot

Sign up for this fun 5K run or walk at Kingdom Come State Park! The race starts at noon. Registration from 11-11:45 a.m. at the park gift shop on race day. (Entry fee is $20)

You can also register in advance for $15 by visiting runreg.com.

Special awards for top finishers. Discount of $5 if you wear your Santa suit. Creative costumes are encouraged!

For more information call (606) 589-4138 or visit parks.ky.gov