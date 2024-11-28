× Expand Run for the Hungry Run for the Hungry

Run for the Hungry at Mahr Park Arboretum

The Annual Run for the Hungry benefits the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and is presented by First United Bank. It will take place at Mahr Park Arboretum on Nov. 28th at 8 AM. 5K run/Walk, Kids 1/4 Mile Fun Run, Virtual 5K.

Register HERE! http://runsignup.com/runforthehungry?fbclid=IwY2xjawFRT51leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHbqXhPOgynklBGoY5SG8WB1YOVarKKInu-uhYGf3O3aPd0S260EmAFYSZg_aem_gSIwoC6hpIF1m9cg1cLyUg

Questions or to sponsor/volunteer email- irunforthehungry@gmail.com