Run for the Hungry at Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The Annual Run for the Hungry benefits the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and is presented by First United Bank. It will take place at Mahr Park Arboretum on Nov. 28th at 8 AM. 5K run/Walk, Kids 1/4 Mile Fun Run, Virtual 5K.
Register HERE! http://runsignup.com/runforthehungry?fbclid=IwY2xjawFRT51leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHbqXhPOgynklBGoY5SG8WB1YOVarKKInu-uhYGf3O3aPd0S260EmAFYSZg_aem_gSIwoC6hpIF1m9cg1cLyUg
Questions or to sponsor/volunteer email- irunforthehungry@gmail.com