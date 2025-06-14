× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Website Photo - 1 Run for Paws 5K Logo

Run for the Paws 5K Run/Walk in Madisonville

Attention: all animal lovers! Runners, walkers, and 4-legged friends of all ages are invited to Madisonville City Park for our first annual Hopkins County Humane Society RUN FOR THE PAWS 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run.

As a non-profit organization, The Hopkins County Humane Society relies on the generosity of our community and their donations throughout the year to continue our mission of helping animals in need.

Mark your calendars for June 14th and join us for a fun-filled day of running, walking, and wagging tails! All proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting the Hopkins County Humane Society and the animals in our care.

The event will take place at the Madisonville City Park. The Kids Fun Run will start at 8:00am and the 5k Run/Walk will start at 8:15am. This is a fun occasion for the whole family - strollers and four-legged family members are welcome, we ask that you start behind the runners, and please, clean up after your dog!

PLEASE NOTE, IN ORDER TO BE GUARANTEED A RACE T-SHIRT YOU MUST REGISTER BEFORE MAY 26TH.

Parking is available in all designated parking areas.

Participants are encouraged to bring donations of dry soft, dog, puppy and cat food, blankets and cleaning supplies (bleach, dish soap, cleaning cloths, disinfecting wipes, etc.)

Prizes will be awarded to First Male and First Female in the following categories:

Overall 5k

Overall 5k Under 18

Overall 5k Over 40

First Dog 5k

First Stroller 5k

Medals to first boy and girl in the Kids Fun Run

For more information visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/HopkinsRunforthePaws5k