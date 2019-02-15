Runway and Rescue Event

Runway and Rescue takes place on Friday, February 15 at 7:00 pm at Churchill Down’s Starting Gate Suite.

American Saddlebred Museum board member Carson Kressley will Emcee the evening’s festivities which include a fashion show, entertainment, cocktails, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Rodeo Drive will provide fashions modeled by professionals as well as members of the Saddlebred community.

This fundraiser event will benefit the American Saddlebred Museum and select, non-profit, American Saddlebred rescues.

For more information call (859) 259-2746 or visit asbmuseum.org/runway-and-rescue