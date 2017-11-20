Russian Grand Ballet presents Swan Lake

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents Russian Grand Ballet presents Swan Lake

Russian Grand Ballet’s full-length classical production for the first time includes the rarely seen Waltz of the Black Swans, and features Russia’s brightest ballet stars. Odette, a beautiful princess, falls under the spell of an evil sorcerer. Only Prince Siegfried’s devotion can save her. Tchaikovsky’s SWAN LAKE combines pure romanticism and tragedy, in a magical tale of love and deception. The glorious score and gravity-defying choreography have enchanted audiences for over a century, and continue to inspire new generations of dancers and music lovers of all ages.

Tickets: $35 / $45 / $60

For more information visit ekucenter.com

