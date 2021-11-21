Russian Legends with the Louisville Youth Orchestra
Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Russian Legends with the Louisville Youth Orchestra
Russian LegendsClassical Concert Series IISunday, November 21, 20217:00 PM
Brown Theater, 315 W BroadwayMusic by Sibelius, Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky, and more
Symphony Orchestra Doug Elmore, conductor
Repertory Orchestra Ian Elmore, conductor
Concert Orchestra Christopher Lerner, conductor
Serenade Orchestra Robert Dixon, conductor
For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family