Russian Legends with the Louisville Youth Orchestra

Russian LegendsClassical Concert Series IISunday, November 21, 20217:00 PM

Brown Theater, 315 W BroadwayMusic by Sibelius, Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky, and more

Symphony Orchestra Doug Elmore, conductor

Repertory Orchestra Ian Elmore, conductor

Concert Orchestra Christopher Lerner, conductor

Serenade Orchestra Robert Dixon, conductor

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org