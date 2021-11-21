Russian Legends with the Louisville Youth Orchestra

Russian LegendsClassical Concert Series IISunday, November 21, 20217:00 PM

Brown Theater, 315 W BroadwayMusic by Sibelius, Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky, and more

Symphony Orchestra Doug Elmore, conductor

Repertory Orchestra Ian Elmore, conductor

Concert Orchestra Christopher Lerner, conductor

Serenade Orchestra Robert Dixon, conductor

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
