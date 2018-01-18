Ruth Baggett Exhibit "Extension of Thought"

West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Paducah School of Art and Design (PSAD) will host Extension of Thought, a community involved art installation by Ruth Baggett.

Held in the Bill Ford Gallery at PSAD’s 2D and Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street in Paducah’s Lower Town Arts District.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 22 and is complemented by an exhibition of student works from 21st Century McCracken County Community Centers in PSAD’s upstairs and downstairs alcove galleries

For more information call 270) 408-4278 or visit paducahschoolofartanddesign.org