SEUSSICAL at Carnegie Covington

January 31 – February 16, 2025
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Book by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
Co-Conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle
Based on the Works of Dr. Seuss

A co-production of The Carnegie and University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

Step into the magical world of SEUSSICAL, where Dr. Seuss’s beloved characters come alive in a joyous adventure for the whole family. This enchanting musical immerses audiences in a fantastical journey that sparks laughter, captures hearts, and leaves lasting memories. The Carnegie and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music team up to bring audiences a truly delightful experience that will transport both young and old to a place where imagination knows no bounds!

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com