SHAKE, RIDE + ROLL BIKE EVENT at South Union Shaker Village

to

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

10Mile, 20 Mile and 50Mile options! 

In cooperation with the Bowling Green League of Bicyclists (BGLOB), the South Union Shaker Village will host a bike ride through the beautiful countryside, much of what was originally the Shaker’s 6,000 acre farm.

SATURDAY, JUNE 12th

REGISTRATION:

Opens at 7AM, official start is 8AM but will be staggered as participant groups assemble and some groups may start earlier if ready.  

FEE:

The cost this year is a flat $20 fee for all, regardless of BGLOB/SUSV membership. 

For more information call  270-542-4167 or  visit southunionshakervillage.com

Info

270-542-4167
