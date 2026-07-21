SIR EDGE 2026 Meeting at Seelbach Hilton Hotel
to
The Seelbach Hilton Hotel 500 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
SIR EDGE 2026
SIR EDGE 2026
SIR EDGE 2026 at Seelbach Hilton Hotel
SIR EDGE is a different kind of IR meeting. It isn’t built around lectures. It’s built around how interventional radiology is actually practiced-through cases, decisions and real-world judgment.
At the center of EDGE is a completely reimagined learning experience:
- Case-O-Rama:
A signature, high-energy format designed to keep you engaged from start to finish.
What to expect:
- Rapid-fire and deep-dive case presentations
- Dynamic pacing that maximizes engagement and retention
- Real-world cases spanning the full breadth of IR
From arterial disease to oncology, embolization to complex interventions, Case-O-Rama brings the entire specialty together in one immersive experience. This is not passive learning. This is seeing how experts think, adapt and make decisions-in real time.
Focused clinical tracks: SIR EDGE 2026 will also feature two highly curated clinical tracks, designed to deliver depth, relevance and practical insight:
- Track 1: MSK and pain management
- Track 2: Interventional oncology
- Track 3: Peripheral arterial/venous disease
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3742269-0?pid=11713
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3742269-2?pid=11713
Price:
General Admission: USD 595.00