SIR EDGE 2026 Meeting at Seelbach Hilton Hotel

× Expand SIR EDGE 2026 SIR EDGE 2026

SIR EDGE 2026 at Seelbach Hilton Hotel

SIR EDGE is a different kind of IR meeting. It isn’t built around lectures. It’s built around how interventional radiology is actually practiced-through cases, decisions and real-world judgment.

At the center of EDGE is a completely reimagined learning experience:

- Case-O-Rama:

A signature, high-energy format designed to keep you engaged from start to finish.

What to expect:

- Rapid-fire and deep-dive case presentations

- Dynamic pacing that maximizes engagement and retention

- Real-world cases spanning the full breadth of IR

From arterial disease to oncology, embolization to complex interventions, Case-O-Rama brings the entire specialty together in one immersive experience. This is not passive learning. This is seeing how experts think, adapt and make decisions-in real time.

Focused clinical tracks: SIR EDGE 2026 will also feature two highly curated clinical tracks, designed to deliver depth, relevance and practical insight:

- Track 1: MSK and pain management

- Track 2: Interventional oncology

- Track 3: Peripheral arterial/venous disease

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3742269-0?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3742269-2?pid=11713

Price:

General Admission: USD 595.00