SIX: Teen Edition Musical at Gateway Regional Arts Center

Divorced, beheaded… LIVE! Join us at the Gateway Regional Arts Center for the regional premiere of SIX: Teen Edition — the electrifying musical phenomenon that’s rewriting HERstory! This fierce, feminist pop concert brings the six wives of Henry VIII to the mic to reclaim their crowns and tell their sides of the story. With a powerhouse score, witty lyrics, and show-stopping performances by our incredibly talented young cast, SIX: Teen Edition is a royal experience you won’t want to miss. Get ready to laugh, cry, and rock out with these queens — because one thing’s for sure: girl power has never sounded this good.

For more information, please visit grackentucky.org