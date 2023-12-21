Michael W. Smith - Christmas at SKyPAC

Multi-Platinum, Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Michael W. Smith is excited to be back on tour this Christmas season where he and his very special guest and friend, Michael Tait will bring you a night of his biggest Christmas hits and traditional favorites. We hope you’ll join us for a Christmas celebration that you will never forget!

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he’s written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been honored with three GRAMMY® Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also recently honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, TN to celebrate his 35 No. 1s, by a myriad of legendary performers.

His recent USA Today, Yahoo! Music and Billboard-acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and Parade, Good Morning America-featured and GRAMMY nominated live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history. In October 2020 he released a longtime passion album, STILL Vol. 1, an atmospheric listening experience of improvisational music coupled with inspirational scriptures. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com