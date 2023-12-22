A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in a spectacular new touring production of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage.
Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story, and featuring the music of Vince Guaraldi, A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage is a present that the whole family can enjoy.
Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they sing, dance, and learn the true meaning of Christmas!
*This event is SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Package eligible
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com