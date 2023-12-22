A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in a spectacular new touring production of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage.

‍Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story, and featuring the music of Vince Guaraldi,  A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage  is a present that the whole family can enjoy.

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they sing, dance, and learn the true meaning of Christmas!

*This event is SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Package eligible

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

270.904.1880
