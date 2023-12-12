Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet! at SKyPAC

This Christmas, bring the whole family back to a simpler time with Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet! The acclaimed holiday tradition is LIVE in theatres. Gather friends and family to re-live your fondest childhood dreams, overflowing with larger-than-life puppets, breath-taking acrobatics and dazzling costumes. Experience the exquisite artistry of the international cast, featuring stars of Ukraine ballet, performing at the highest level of classical technique.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com