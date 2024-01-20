Brick House: Lionel Ritchie/Commodores Tribute Starring Tyrone Dunn at SKyPAC

BRICK HOUSE: A TRIBUTE TO THE MUSIC OF LIONEL RICHIE AND THE COMMODORES FEATURING TYRONE DUNN at SKyPAC

The concert will feature classic hits including “Brick House,” “Three Times Lady,” and “Easy,” plus songs from Lionel Richie’s record-breaking solo career including “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “All Night Long,” and “Hello.”

Bowling Green native Tyrone Dunn has appeared on several Orchestra Kentucky Retro Series concerts (Philly Soul, Men of Motown, and Best of Retro), participated in the National Corvette Museum’s 25th Anniversary festivities, and has fronted the legendary party band Kin-Foke for nearly two decades. He will be joined by back-up vocalists Lisa Oliver-Gray and Jannelle Means, keyboardists Amy Frederick and Adrian Heil, saxophonist Bill Bitner, guitarist John McCracken, electric bass player Dave Allen, drummer Laneus Franklin, and percussionist Quentin Farris as Brick House for this new concert concept.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com