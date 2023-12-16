JC Kirby and Son Christmas Spectacular at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The beloved South Central Kentucky holiday tradition continues. This year’s celebration features vocalists Steve Amerson and Laurie Gayle Stephenson, the Orchestra Kentucky Chorale, and a visit from Santa.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

