JC Kirby and Son Christmas Spectacular at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
The beloved South Central Kentucky holiday tradition continues. This year’s celebration features vocalists Steve Amerson and Laurie Gayle Stephenson, the Orchestra Kentucky Chorale, and a visit from Santa.
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com
