SOKY Fair 2017

$12 Admission Includes all Events and Carnival

Monday-Wednesday $2 off with 5 can goods

Gates open @ 6 each night; Rides and Midway open @ 6 each night

Track events start @ 7

The Southern Kentucky Fair has provided family-oriented fun and entertainment for 66 years. The Fair will return in 2017 to the Southern Kentucky Fair Grounds. The fair is a community project brought to you by the Bowling Green/Warren County Jaycees. All proceeds are used throughout the year for various charity projects targeted to the youth of South Central Kentucky.

For more information visit sokyfair.org or call 270-842-7980.