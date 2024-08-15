× Expand Hermitage Farm SOM Smash

SOM Smash at Hermitage Farm

$175 per person.

Are you ready to rumble?! Hermitage Farm’s Som Smash Wine Pairing Competition on August 15th promises to be an epic showdown! Witness two wine experts go head-to-head in a brawling battle of taste and pairing prowess that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Executive Chef Seth Kinder will craft a meticulously curated three-course meal. Each sommelier will select a wine they believe best complements each dish. And here’s where you come in: After each course, guests will taste and cast your vote for the wine that harmonizes best with the flavors and finesse of the dish.

When dessert arrives, we’ll tally up all the votes to crown the undisputed full-bodied champion of the evening. Don’t miss your chance to referee this ultimate culinary clash at Hermitage Farm’s Som Smash event. Our wine winner won’t be the only one walking away with a prize. Attendees will have the opportunity to order their favorite wines of the evening directly from Barn8. Grab your ticket today and be a part of this epic showdown!

More Information & Ticketing call (502) 398-9289 or visit exploretock.com/barn8.../event/491677/som-smash