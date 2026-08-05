STOMP at RiverPark Center

Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, STOMP is a unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has created its own inimitable, contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists.

For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/