SWING! at The Carnegie

SWING! is 'two thirds rhythm and one third soul.' That's how Fats Waller defined the uniquely American form of popular music and dance known as 'swing.' Swing celebrates the most exhilarating songs of the period. Tap your toes as the cast dives into this unique dance style too, with styles such as Jive, Swing, Lindy Hop, and West Coast Swing. But as this enthralling song-and-dance show makes abundantly clear, swing was never a time or place -- it has always been a state of mind!

Please call box office for wheelchair accessible seating. Students ($23) and groups of 8 or more ($25).

Content Advisory: Appropriate for All Ages

Sat Mar 30, 2019 7:30pm

Sun Mar 31, 2019 3:00pm

Fri Apr 5, 2019 7:30pm

Sat Apr 6, 2019 7:30pm

Sun Apr 7, 2019 3:00pm

Fri Apr 12, 2019 7:30pm

Sat Apr 13, 2019 7:30pm

Sun Apr 14, 2019 3:00pm

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com