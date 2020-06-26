Saddling Up For Hope Festival Supporting Spirit of the Horse

× Expand Publicity Photo Horse riding events will be part of the Saddling Up For Hope Festival in Lawrenceburg in June.

An exciting new event is happening this summer in Lawrenceburg and it involves horses, an America’s Got Talent contestant and other musicians, food, kids activities and more.

The Saddling Up For Hope Festival on June 26 and 27 supports Spirit of the Horse "Healing with Horses" and their mission to provide equine partnership therapy for veterans, first responders, at-risk youth and anyone dealing with life challenges. They also offer services for youth groups and anyone wanting to learn basic horsemanship.

The Festival on Saturday June 27 is a full day event that will include food, horse shows, kids activities, vendors, and a concert that includes Marty Brown from America's Got Talent, Hillary Klug, Gareth Laffely, Jason Evans, and Kyle Doty.

Equestrian clinics run Friday, June 26-Saturday 27, led by Tim Carothers Horsemanship, Cody Deering from Montana, Josh Mcelroy and Spirit of the Horse staff with fabulous food provided by Darae and Friends Catering. On Friday, clinic ticket holders can test their skills and enter the Bull Bonanza Buck Off- Mechanical Bull Rodeo. Winner receives a custom made Spirit of The Horse belt buckle.

For tickets visit http://eventbrite.com/e/saddlin-up-for-hope-festival-tickets-94542859237

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit spiritofthehorseky.org