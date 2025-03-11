Saint Patrick's Day Tea at Waveland State Historic Site

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Saint Patrick's Day Tea at Waveland State Historic Site

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day and the start of spring by enjoying a tea at Waveland! Waveland has teas every Tuesday at 2:00 pm in March. It includes a delicious three course tea with a tour of the mansion provided by historic interpreters. Make a reservation by calling the park at 859-272-3611.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Food & Drink, History
8592723611
