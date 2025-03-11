× Expand Lashe Mullins A delightful experience.

Saint Patrick's Day Tea at Waveland State Historic Site

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day and the start of spring by enjoying a tea at Waveland! Waveland has teas every Tuesday at 2:00 pm in March. It includes a delicious three course tea with a tour of the mansion provided by historic interpreters. Make a reservation by calling the park at 859-272-3611.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov