Saint Patrick's Day Tea at Waveland State Historic Site
to
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Lashe Mullins
A delightful experience.
Saint Patrick's Day Tea at Waveland State Historic Site
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day and the start of spring by enjoying a tea at Waveland! Waveland has teas every Tuesday at 2:00 pm in March. It includes a delicious three course tea with a tour of the mansion provided by historic interpreters. Make a reservation by calling the park at 859-272-3611.
For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov