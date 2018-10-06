Sally Cammack to Demonstrate Painted Gourds at Artisan Center

On Saturday, Oct. 6, Sally Cammack, of Cynthiana, will demonstrate her painted gourds from 10:30 to 3:30 at the Kentucky Artisan Center.

Born in the coal-mining town of Stearns, Cammack now lives in rural Cynthiana, where she uses gourds raised by her family and friends to create her work. Gourds are harvested in the fall and stored in an open-weave basket to cure for two to six months.

Cammack draws a scene on the gourd with a pencil. She then follows each pencil line with a hot wood-burning pen and adds color with a felt-tip pen. Rubbed-effect varnish is then brushed on the surface to seal the color. Sally’s designs are all original, with many of the village scenes reflective of the town where she was born or the rural area where she now lives.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

