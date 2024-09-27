Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone by Village Players of Fort Thomas

Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone by Dean O’Carroll

A comedy running September 27-October 5

Courtesy of Playscripts, Inc.

Directed by Jim Waldfogle

“When Sally falls asleep while reading books about a certain juvenile wizard, she dreams that she is a student at Frogbull Academy of Sorcery. There she meets Headmaster Albatross Underdrawers, Gamekeeper Ruebenon Ryebread, and Professor Shiftia Shape. But danger is lurking, and it’s up to Sally and her new friends Dave and Harmonica to defeat the schemes of the evil Lord Murderdeath. Will she become the hero like the one in her favorite series? And who is the mysterious Censor who keeps rewriting the story as it goes along? This loving parody will thrill fans and newcomers alike.”

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/