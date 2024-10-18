Salt Festival at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

Step back in time as Big Bone Lick State Historic Site returns to days long past during the annual Salt Festival the weekend of Oct. 18-20.

The festival features demonstrations of pioneer living, frontier skills, traditions, and lifeways. Browse the crafters corner to see the many handcrafted items for sale and find lots of good eats at the food court. Enjoy folk and bluegrass music, listen to a storyteller, view prehistoric Ice Age artifacts, and observe a blacksmith working red-hot iron. See how salt was extracted from the waters of Big Bone, watch a flintknapper make a stone point, and discover how bison hair was spun into yarn.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov