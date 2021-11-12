Sam Bush at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Recently inducted into the Hall of Fame with New Grass Revival, Sam Bush takes the stage at the Hall of Fame's Woodward Theatre on November 12th! Doors open at 6:00 pm, concert begins at 7:00 pm.

A Kentucky-native who found a light of inspiration from Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys along with a fire of influence from Bob Marley and The Wailers, Sam Bush blends progressive sounds while honoring tradition. There is only one consensus pick of peers and predecessors, of the traditionalists, the rebels, and the next gen devotees. Music's ultimate inside outsider. Or is it outside insider? There is only one Sam Bush.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org