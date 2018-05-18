Sam Bush at The Grand Theatre
From a kid growing up on a Bowling Green farm to a Nashville legend, the father of New Grass masterfully plays mandolin, guitar and more.
For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org
The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Sam Bush at The Grand Theatre
From a kid growing up on a Bowling Green farm to a Nashville legend, the father of New Grass masterfully plays mandolin, guitar and more.
For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org
October 31, 2017
November 1, 2017
November 2, 2017
November 3, 2017
November 4, 2017
November 5, 2017
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053