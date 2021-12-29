Sanders Family Christmas in Owensboro

Thank you for your patience as we move things due to a recent COVID exposure of several of our people. We are pleased (and relieved) to announce that we have rescheduled "SANDERS FAMILY CHRISTMAS" for two nights, WEDNESDAY, December 29th and THURSDAY, December 30th at 7:00 pm at our original location, Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.,in Owensboro.

For more information call (270) 683-0269 or visit thirdbaptist.com/