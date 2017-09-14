Sandra Worsham Reading at Carmichael's Bookstore

Carmichael’s Bookstore 2720 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky

Sandra Worsham Reading at Carmichael's Bookstore

An invigorating debut that charts the conflicts of sexuality, faith and the longing for companionship.

Sandra Worsham lives in Georgia where she writes, swims, and goes to Wings at the Brick. Her stories have appeared in the "Los Angeles Review," the "Chattahoochee Review," and the "Carolina Quarterly." She holds an MFA in fiction from Bennington College in Vermont.

Please join us for a reading and book signing of "Going to Wings".

For more information call 502-896-6950 or visit carmichaelsbookstore.com

Carmichael's Bookstore 2720 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky
502-896-6950
