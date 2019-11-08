Santa Claus Is Coming to Fayette Mall

Santa will be available for visits with children and families from November 8th to December 24th, when he begins his holiday trek around the world. Your elves-in-training can visit with Santa Monday through Saturday from 10am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm, and 6pm to 9pm; and Sundays from noon to 2pm and 2:30pm to 6pm. Visits are always free, but a variety of photo packages are available for purchase. Every guest who purchases a photo package will also receive one phone call from the big man himself!

Looking to save a little time during your visit to Santa? Shoppers can visit ShopFayette-Mall.com to purchase a FastPass and visit Santa via a separate line to avoid the wait.

